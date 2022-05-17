CSW Expo DALLAS
CSW Expo DALLAS
featuring WargameClassics.CON, May 12-15, 2022
 
 

Our Mission:

The Premier Boardgaming Event

The Ultimate Gaming Experience returns to Dallas, TX for a special 3.5 day weekend gaming celebration featuring open-gaming and classic wargames published during the original Golden Age of Wargaming (1970’s through early 1980’s).

CSW Expo DALLAS 2022 logo
 
 

SPONSORED by

MonsterCon11_2.jpg

A Great Venue
Comes to Dallas

Our flagship CSW Expo hosts more than 300 gamers every summer in Tempe, AZ and is now approaching its 22nd Anniversary. But waiting a full year can try one’s patience, so many have asked when we would expand and host a NEW regional event. Now that we’ve found the perfect venue in Dallas, TX, that day is finally here!

We are excited to announce the return of our regional 3.5-day gaming event, CSW Expo Dallas, at the upscale Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel, May 12-15, 2022.

Learn More

 
Gregory M. Smith, CSW Expo Dallas Guest of Honor

Gregory M. Smith

We are pleased to welcome game designer, Gregory M. Smith, to CSW Expo DALLAS 2022 as our Guest of Honor.

Learn More

 

A Great Venue

CSW Expo is an organized gaming event designed to provide a memorable gaming experience. With nearly 22 years of game convention experience, our venue format is the perfect blueprint to celebrate wargaming in Dallas, TX. Check out some of the key activities taking place during this 3.5-day event, and don’t forget to join us for our ‘flagship’ event, CSW Expo in Tempe, AZ, that is celebrating its 22th Anniversary, August 26 - September 2, 2022 in Tempe, AZ. More info here.

 

open-gaming format

As you register, list those games you wish to play and our signup sheet will help match up your gaming interest with others. This way you can coordinate with fellow attendees and schedule one or more play sessions during the event.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Numerous special events will be scheduled, such as playtest sessions, tournaments, drop-in game demos, etc. by noted game designers.

DOOR PRIZES

No event would be complete with door prizes.
And we’ve got ‘em!

SUPPLY LINE (REFRESHMENTS)

We are catering FREE hot coffee and selection of hot teas to thank all our valued attendees in our gaming area!

MONSTER GAMING

While you may decide to partake in multiple games during the event, you may also decide to dive into a multi-map monster game with others. We’ve got the space for it!

EXHIBITOR SALES ROOM

Several publishers will be on-site exhibiting and selling their games throughout the event. It’s a great opportunity to meet the publishers and perhaps take home some new games.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION…

A fantastic gaming atmosphere powered by Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel and the fantastic Watters Creek outdoor shopping area across the street.

CLASSIC WARGAMES

ClassicWargames.CON promotes older wargames from the 1970’s and early 1980’s; the original Golden Age of Wargaming, that shaped the hobby we enjoy today. Take a stroll down memory lane by playing a classic wargame published by Avalon Hill, SPI, GDW, Victory Games, etc.

FLEA MARKET TABLES

No venue would be complete without buying or selling games from other attendees on-site. We provide flea market tables at no charge!

 
LATEST NEWS
John has worked tirelessly over the years to make CSW Tempe into the premiere wargame convention to attend. He’s now focused that same effort to bringing us one here in Dallas! Great games, great hotel and location, and an awesome group of fellow wargamers in attendance. CSW Dallas is not to be missed, and should definitely be on everyone’s schedule!

Maurice Fitzgerald / Moe’s Game Table

 

Maurice Fitzgerald

 